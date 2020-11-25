AI in Diagnostics Market to hit US $4,687 million by 2028 - Global Insights on Trends, Growth Drivers, Macroeconomic Indicators, COVID-18 Impact Analysis, Key Players and Future Opportunities: Adroit Market Research

North America holds the largest share of market this is due to the increasing acceptance in clinical diagnosis of medical IT solutions, the advent of a very well-established healthcare industry, and high financing for AI-based diagnostic software growth

The "Global AI in Diagnostics Market, by Component (Software, Hardware, Services), Application (Cardiology, Oncology, Pathology, Radiology, Chest and Lung, Neurology, and Others) Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Latin America), Global Forecast, 2018 to 2028" study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Adroit Market Research report on AI in Diagnostics market gives a holistic view of the market from 2018 to 2028, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. The market has been studied for historic as 2018, with the base year of estimation as 2019 and forecast from 2020 to 2028. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the market competition with company positioning based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue.

The AI in Diagnostics market was valued at USD 412.8 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 35.5% over the forecast period from 2020 to 2028. The rise in the number of diagnostic start-ups in healthcare Artificial Intelligence (AI) coupled with enormous investments by venture capitalist companies to develop innovative technologies that allow fast and efficient diagnostic procedures due to the continuous increase in the number of patients suffering from chronic diseases supports the growth of the market.

Prominent players operating in the global AI in Diagnostics market have been studied in detail.

North America presently has the largest share of the AI in Diagnostics market owing to increasing adoption of new technologies. Asia Pacific is projected to offer the most robust growth, owing, among other things, to the continuous development of healthcare infrastructure and to awareness-raising in emerging economies such as India, Japan and China.

The global AI in Diagnostics market has been bifurcated based on type, application, and region. In terms of application the market is divided into Gastroenterological Procedures, Urological Procedures, Intervention Cardiology & Radiology, Peripheral Vascular Procedures, and Others. The global AI in Diagnostics market has been bifurcated based on component, application and region. In terms of Component the market is divided into Software, Hardware, Services. On the basis of application, the segment is divided into Cardiology, Oncology, Pathology, Radiology, Chest and Lung, Neurology, and Others.

Key players serving the global market include Aidoc, AliveCor, GE Healthcare, Imagen Technologies, Vuno Inc., IDx Technologies Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Neural Analytics, Riverain Technologies, Zebra Medical Vision, among other prominent players.

