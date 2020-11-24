Next-Generation Bridgestone Alenza Tire with ENLITEN Technology Selected as Original Equipment on 2021 Nissan Rogue

Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone) announced its Alenza Sport A/S tire with ENLITEN Technology has been specified as original equipment on select models of the 2021 Nissan Rogue. The Nissan Rogue is the first vehicle in the U.S. and Canada to feature tires with Bridgestone’s revolutionary ENLITEN Technology.

ENLITEN Technology contributes to improved fuel efficiency by reducing tire weight and delivering low rolling resistance. Tires with ENLITEN Technology also require fewer raw materials to be produced, helping to deliver environmental benefits. In addition to its sustainable advantages, ENLITEN Technology is designed for enhanced vehicle handling.

“We are continuously working to advance our products, services and solutions to deliver new value for our customers and society,” said Shannon Quinn, president, original equipment, U.S. and Canada, Bridgestone Americas. “Supplying the 2021 Nissan Rogue with our Alenza Sport A/S tire with ENLITEN technology is a testament to our commitment to these efforts and our longstanding relationship with Nissan.”

Bridgestone is supplying the Alenza Sport A/S tire with ENLITEN Technology in sizes 235/65R17, 235/60R18 and 235/55R19 for the 2021 Nissan Rogue in North America. In addition to helping deliver low rolling resistance and helping improve fuel efficiency, the Alenza Sport A/S fitment on the Nissan Rogue offers trusted performance and a comfortable ride in dry, wet and snow conditions.