Packaging Printing Market to reach US $1440.6 billion by 2028 - Global Insights on Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Future Prospect: Adroit Market Research

Demand for food & beverage products and growing emphasis on revolutionary printing technology will proliferate in the global packaging printing sector

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Packaging Printing Market by Printing Technology (Flexography, Offset, Gravure, Screen Printing, and Digital printing), Printing Ink (Solvent-Based Ink, Aqueous Ink, UV Curable Ink, Latex Ink, and Others), Applications (Household & Cosmetic Products, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, and Others), Packaging Type (Labels, Glass, Plastic, Metal, Paper & Paperboard, Cartons, and Others), and by Region, Global Forecast, 2018 to 2028” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global packaging printing market size is projected to grow from USD 320.6 billion in 2019 to USD 440.6 billion 2028. The packaging printing provides the package with quality printing, which in turn meets industry demands. It uses numerous printing methods, including flexography, digital printing, engraving, screen printing, and offset printing. It is used for many processes of packaging, including rigid plastic paper & paperboard, glass, and metal. Furthermore, the packaging technology industries include food & beverages, pharmaceutical and other industries.

Adroit Market Research study on the global market for packaging printing offers a holistic view of the industry from 2020 to 2028 as forecast period, including factors such as market drivers, limitations, opportunities, threats and regulatory overview. The market has been analyzed from 2018 to 2028, with a base year estimate of 2019 and a projection from 2020 to 2028. The report covers the current status and potential characteristics of the market at both the global and the country level. Moreover, the report also assesses market competition with Porter's analysis of five strengths and places leading players on the basis of their product range, regional presence, strategic initiatives and overall sales. Prominent players in the global composite resin market have been analyzed in depth.

The demand for packaged goods and items coupled with shifting emphasis to online shopping is growing paper dependence. Moreover, the growing tendency towards flexible packaging along with steady growth across print media, including newspapers and newspapers, is stimulating demand for paper. In addition, ongoing innovation activities to boost the properties of printing materials in the coming years will complement the size of the industry.

In addition to this, the report sheds light on various aspects of the global packaging printing industry by analyzing the sector using value chain analysis. The study covers many qualitative aspects of market factors for the packaging printing industry, market constraints and key developments in the sector. Furthermore, the study offers a comprehensive overview of market rivalry with global company profiles of global as well as local vendors.

On the basis of application, the demand for packaging printing is classified into household & cosmetic products, food & beverages, pharmaceutical and others. The food & beverage segment is projected to rise over the forecast period 2020-2028 at a CAGR of over 5 per cent. Growth in this segment is primarily contributing to growing packaged food consumption along with increasing importance of the presence of packaging would increase the demand for the product in the coming years.

Europe is expected to keep pace with strong growth over the projected period. The ongoing launch of enhanced printing technologies for printing along with ongoing development across the packaging industry is boosting the region's industry size. The major players of the global Packaging Printing market comprise of Mondi, Sonoco Products Company, Graphics Packaging Holding Company, Quad/Graphics, Amcor Limited, Constantia Flexibles, and WS Packaging Group, including others.

