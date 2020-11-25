TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Hawkins County

At the request of 3rd District Attorney General Dan Armstrong, TBI Special Agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that happened Tuesday night in Hawkins County.

Preliminary information indicates that just before 8:30 p.m., a deputy with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office observed a vehicle traveling along Highway 66 in Rogersville cross the centerline, nearly causing a head-on collision near the intersection of West Broadway Street. The deputy initiated a traffic stop, but the driver failed to stop, and a pursuit ensued. An officer with the Rogersville Police Department responded to assist. The driver turned onto Highway 113 and continued to flee from officers until he lost control of the vehicle and crashed at the intersection of Thompson Road. Information from the scene indicates that as officers approached the car, the driver accelerated toward them, resulting in the Rogersville officer firing shots, striking him. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No law enforcement officers were injured.

At this time, the investigation remains active and ongoing, as TBI Agents continue to gather any and all relevant evidence, interviews, and information. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and, instead, refer questions of that nature to their respective departments to answer as they see fit.

As a reminder, the TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests solely with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

Any updates on this investigation, including the name of the subject involved, will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.