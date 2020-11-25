Global Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) Market 2020 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast 2025

“Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2025”

Overview

Global Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) Market to Reach $38.6 Billion by 2025

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) estimated at US$29.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$38.6 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2020-2025. Bubble Gum, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4% CAGR and reach US$28.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Chewing Gum segment is readjusted to a revised 2.1% CAGR for the next 5-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.8% CAGR

The Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.2 Billion by the year 2025 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2025. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 2.8% respectively over the 2020-2025 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR.

Other Product Types Segment to Record 3.5% CAGR

In the global Other Product Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.4 Billion by the year 2025, while Latin America will expand at a 4.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 213-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Arcor Group (Argentina)

Cloetta AB (Sweden)

Ferndale Confectionery Pty Ltd. (Australia)

Haribo GmbH & Co. Kg (Germany)

Lotte Confectionery (South Korea)

Mars, Incorporated (USA)

The Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company (USA)

Meiji Holdings Company, Ltd. (Japan)

Mondelez International, Inc. (USA)

Peppersmith (UK)

Perfetti Van Melle (Italy)

The Hershey Company (USA)

ZED Candy (Ireland)

Market size by Product

Chewing Gum

Bubble Gum

Market size by End User

Food

Healthcare

Surgery

Others

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa



Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market growth rate of Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) market in 2025?

What are the key factors driving the global Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) market?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) market?

Who are the key manufacturers in Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) market space?

What are the Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) market?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) market?

