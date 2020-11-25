Draft National Strategy on Business and Human Rights aims to integrate human rights and business in Indonesia
The Indonesian Ministry of Law and Human Rights, with support from the EU and UNDP, launched a draft National Strategy on Business and Human Rights.JAKARTA, INDONESIA, November 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Indonesian Ministry of Law and Human Rights, with support from the European Union (EU) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), today launched a draft National Strategy on Business and Human Rights which aims to ensure human rights are respected within business operations in the country.
The National Strategy will provide guidance to companies in Indonesia to integrate human rights standards in their employment processes, promote non-discriminatory practices, equality, and workplace safety for their workers. The guidance provide aligns with international human rights standards.
“The government has an obligation to respect and promote human rights as well as protect its implementation and enforcement. States, especially, are responsible for the protection and implementation of these laws. The National Strategy confirms the government’s commitment to protect the implementation of human rights within business operations,” said Yasonna H. Laoly, Indonesian Minister of Law and Human Rights.
The draft National Strategy was launched at the National Dialogue on Business and Human Rights and it’s part of support by the joint EU-UNDP, B+HR Asia project.
The Draft allows key stakeholders in business and human rights, including inter-ministerial departments, private and state-owned enterprises, business associations, civil societies organizations and academics networks, to provide feedback.
The Draft was developed through intensive multi-stakeholder dialogues and consultations, and provides guidelines for the government and businesses to promote human rights based on the International Bill of Human Rights and the United Nations Guiding Principles (UNGPs).
“Embedding human rights in business is key to sustainable development, because we should always strive to put people first before profit, to make businesses more sustainable.The launch of the draft shows that business and government can work together to find solutions that amplify the commitment to conducting business responsibly and helping to achieve the 2030 Agenda on Sustainable Development,” said Sophie Kemkhadze Deputy Resident Representative of UNDP Indonesia.
“As the business community expands and provides employment to many, it is essential that they nurture and protect their core asset – the people they employ. The European Union supports the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human rights at home and abroad. States are held to pass effective legislation to protect human rights, while companies need integrate human rights laws in their business model and provide recourse to those who violate these basic principles,” said Vincent Piket, the European Union Ambassador to Indonesia and Brunei Darussalam.
The National Dialogue also announced the Ministry of Law and Human Rights as the new National Focal Point for Business and Human Rights and the launch of the web-based, human rights risk assessment tool, PRISMA.
About the program:
The objective of the Business and Human Rights in Asia (B+HR Asia) programme is to promote the implementation of the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights (UNGPs) as a means to address business-related risks and adverse impacts while levelling the playing field to allow responsible businesses to remain competitive. Supported by the European Union, B+HR Asia is programming in 6 countries including India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Thailand and Sri Lanka. The programme also produces guidance and support to efforts to address COVID-19 related risks in Asian value chains.
