Kaltura Selected by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development to Power Its Global Teaching Initiative

Kaltura’s video experience cloud will power the OECD’s Global Teaching InSights initiative for teachers worldwide, creating a global teacher community for sharing peer insights and impactful teaching practices critical for the future of education

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY and Paris, France, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura , the leading video experience cloud, announced today that it has been selected by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), an international, intergovernmental institution, to power OECD’s Global Teaching InSights (GTI) initiative. The OECD will use Kaltura’s innovative video portal and tools to power a global teacher community for sharing best quality practices to educators worldwide that both improve teaching and student learning.

The OECD will work with Kaltura to connect educators across the globe so they may share teaching expertise through classroom video clips from Colombia, Japan, Mexico, and more – and engage in peer discussion. The GTI initiative will provide teachers from around the globe the opportunity to access meaningful, collaborative video experiences about teaching solutions for common classroom challenges, such as classroom management, social-emotional support, discourse, quality of subject matter, student cognitive engagement, and assessment of student understanding in both an in-person and virtual context

“COVID-19 has revealed many challenges and inequalities for teaching communities around the globe,” said Anna Pons, Project Leader of the OECD. “Our new teaching initiative will ensure that teachers can learn from and support each other at a global scale to navigate not only in-person pedagogical practices, but also the mass shift to virtual schooling. We selected Kaltura’s well-tested and widely used educational technology to power the GTI initiative, so that we can help teachers worldwide work together to improve teaching and learning, allowing them to tap into the global community like never before.”

The GTI initiative was built for and by the education community. The OECD undertook a survey spanning eight countries and 700 teachers in order to compile its content for the GTI version. Kaltura was selected as its video platform, as the company has over a decade of experience in virtual education, designing solutions specifically for education, and creating interactive features that produce better engagement.

“Kaltura is excited to facilitate this inspiring, global education initiative alongside the OECD,” said Dr. Michal Tsur, Co-founder and President of Kaltura. “I am excited that Kaltura’s education video capabilities will allow teachers from across the globe to connect with their peers to learn the best, most engaging teaching practices to improve student outcomes and satisfaction.”

The OECD and Kaltura will enable teachers to watch classroom videos with evidence-backed best practices from a wide range of countries and contexts. To select a video clip, teachers can click tags that will assist them in navigating through the comprehensive video library on the platform. Each video clip will range from four to seven minutes long, be part of a thematic playlist, and illustrate a teaching example in its own classroom context. Teachers can take part in analysis and reflection discussions on the platform, while also having the ability to upload a video to share their own classroom insights.

See the GTI initiative powered by Kaltura in action at: www.globalteachinginsights.org

About Kaltura

Kaltura’s mission is to power any video experience for any organization. Kaltura is the video cloud, powering communication, collaboration, learning and entertainment. Kaltura’s products are used by thousands of global enterprises, media companies, service providers and educational institutions, engaging hundreds of millions of viewers at home, at work, and at school. For more information, visit www.corp.kaltura.com .

About the OECD

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) is an international organisation that works to build better policies for better lives. Its goal is to shape policies that foster prosperity, equality, opportunity, and well-being for all. The OECD draws on almost 60 years of experience and insights to better prepare the world of tomorrow. For more information, visit https://www.oecd.org/ .

Kaltura Media Contact

Lisa Bennett

Vice President of Marketing

Lisa.bennett@kaltura.com

Lisa Bennett VP Corporate Marketing lisa.bennett@kaltura.com