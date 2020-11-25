Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,011 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,909 in the last 365 days.

AG Pax­ton Announces Josh Reno as Deputy Attor­ney Gen­er­al for Crim­i­nal Justice

Attorney General Ken Paxton today announced that Josh Reno, a graduate of the Texas Tech School of Law, will serve as Deputy Attorney General for Criminal Justice. Mr. Reno has served as an Assistant District Attorney in Williamson and Lubbock County and, during his time as a Prosecutor, he built a record of outstanding litigation and was awarded Lubbock County District Attorney’s Prosecutor of the Year in 2010.

“I look forward to continuing the great work that has been achieved by the Office of the Attorney General and striving for excellence to make the AG’s Prosecutors and Law Enforcement the best in the State of Texas,” said Josh Reno.  

While recently serving in the Travis County District Attorney’s Office with the White Collar Crimes Unit, Mr. Reno was hand-selected to create the Criminal Enterprise and Trafficking Unit. Across the entire state, he has been a strong voice for victims in presenting their cases to juries and prosecuted several cases involving human trafficking, capital murder, sexual assault of a child, and a plethora of other serious crimes.

“Throughout his career, Josh demonstrated a focus on aggressively prosecuting complex criminal organization, worked closely with several different agencies, and developed an extensive skill-set both in and out of the courtroom,” said Attorney General Paxton. “He is an exceptional addition to the Office of the Attorney General, and I have no doubt that his expertise in high-level investigations and prosecutions will ensure a safer Texas.”

You just read:

AG Pax­ton Announces Josh Reno as Deputy Attor­ney Gen­er­al for Crim­i­nal Justice

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.