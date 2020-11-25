Center for Diagnostic Imaging Completes Purchase of Smart Choice MRI Assets in Wisconsin

Leading outpatient imaging provider adds centers in Appleton, De Pere, Kenosha and La Crosse

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Center for Diagnostic Imaging (CDI), one of the nation’s leading outpatient imaging providers, has reached an agreement to purchase certain assets from Smart Choice MRI. CDI is adding former Smart Choice MRI locations in Appleton, De Pere, Kenosha and La Crosse to its existing Wisconsin network of outpatient imaging centers.



CDI currently operates outpatient imaging centers in Appleton and Eau Claire, as well as six multi-modality imaging centers in Milwaukee through a partnership with Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin.

“We’re excited about expanding our presence in Wisconsin,” said Rick Long, CDI President and Chief Executive Officer. “We’ve had a long history of providing critical health care answers to patients and providers throughout the state, and these new centers help us expand access to our high-quality, high-value imaging services at a crucial time when people are seeking the convenience and safety of outpatient care.”

The centers in Appleton and De Pere are continuing normal operations and scheduling patients as part of the CDI network. The center in Kenosha will close temporarily and reopen as part of the Froedtert CDI network of centers in Milwaukee. The La Crosse center will open as a CDI center at a later date.

Smart Choice MRI has closed its remaining locations in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois. Patients seeking care at a Smart Choice MRI location are being offered appointments at nearby CDI locations. CDI has a well-established network of outpatient imaging centers in these markets that provide MRIs and a full range of other diagnostic imaging services and procedures.

“It’s important to make sure patients continue to get the answers they need,” said Long. “CDI is well established in these markets, the referring communities know us well and we’ve stepped up to make sure patients get seen right away.”

CDI is one of the nation's leading providers of high-quality diagnostic imaging and interventional radiology services through its network of imaging centers, ambulatory surgery centers, and mobile imaging solutions. With more than 130 centers nationwide, CDI’s network includes 15 outpatient centers in the Twin Cities and two in Chicago. With the addition of the new locations in Appleton, De Pere, Kenosha and La Crosse, CDI now operates 10 centers in Wisconsin – including six outpatient Froedtert CDI centers in the Milwaukee area.

Coker Capital served as the exclusive financial advisor to Smart Choice MRI.

About Center for Diagnostic Imaging (CDI): CDI is one of the nation’s leading providers of high-quality diagnostic imaging and interventional radiology services through its network of imaging centers, ambulatory surgery centers, and mobile imaging solutions. The organization, with nearly 2,000 associates nationally, is committed to delivering clinical excellence in communities across the U.S. driven by its affiliated subspecialized radiologists network, compassionate, safe and cost-efficient care, and superior service to referring providers and patients. For more information, visit myCDI.com.