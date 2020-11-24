OEM Fabricators announced as winner of the Excellence in Services Award from German American Chamber of Commerce of the Midwest

WEDC deputy secretary presents award to Wisconsin manufacturing company

MADISON, WI. NOV. 17, 2020 – Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) deputy secretary and chief operating officer Sam Rikkers presented the Excellence in Services Award to Woodville-based OEM Fabricators at the German American Business Awards, hosted by the German American Chamber of Commerce, recently.

OEM is a leading contract manufacturer that specializes in supporting German companies in the U.S. To the benefit of these customers, OEM has obtained European certifications, aligned processes to those of Europe and completed cultural and language training. With this specific expertise, OEM can thus operate as a superior contract manufacturer in the localization process for German companies starting production in America.

“OEM Fabricators is honored and excited to receive the Excellence in Service Award. We’d like to thank the German-American community and our team members at OEM for our success in serving German businesses,” says Christian Gausman, the company’s director of strategic initiatives.

WEDC has maintained a highly involved relationship with the GACC, and Germany remains a key source of its foreign direct investment projects as well as Wisconsin’s fifth-largest export destination. This award illustrates the mutual strength and quality in manufacturing along with a shared emphasis on quality, productivity and strong work ethic.

“OEM Fabricators has been extremely dedicated in their efforts to serve German companies in the U.S. Their success illustrates the strength of their work given the demanding nature of German manufacturers,” said WEDC Vice President of Global Trade and Investment Katy Sinnott. “WEDC congratulates OEM Fabricators on their Excellence in Services Award.”

OEM also recently participated in WEDC’s virtual trade venture that connected Wisconsin companies with potential business partners in Germany. WEDC’s Global Trade Ventures include a personalized market assessment, which highlights market conditions and information on competitors and identifies potential distributors, end users and customers for the company’s specific offerings. This customized matchmaking allows Wisconsin companies to get their innovative products to overseas customers that need them while fostering global business connections and aiding Wisconsin’s economy in the process.

About the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) leads economic development efforts for the state by advancing and maximizing opportunities in Wisconsin for businesses, communities and people to thrive in a globally competitive environment. Working with more than 600 regional and local partners, WEDC develops and delivers solutions representative of a highly responsive and coordinated economic development network. Visit wedc.org or follow WEDC on Twitter @WEDCNews to learn more.

About GACC Midwest

The German American Chamber of Commerce® of the Midwest (GACC Midwest), headquartered in Chicago with a branch office in Detroit, was founded in 1963. GACC Midwest is an integral part of the German Chamber Network (AHKs) with 140 offices in 92 countries around the globe. GACC’s mission promotes German-American business relations and supports trade and investment between Germany and the United States, especially the Midwest. Our GACC combines elements of a trade commission, a membership association, and professional consulting services for market entry, apprenticeships in the U.S., and more. Learn more at www.gaccmidwest.org

About OEM Fabricators

OEM Fabricators, Inc. was founded in 1986 and serves a wide variety of original equipment manufacturers with contract manufacturing and support services. OEM operates from three Wisconsin facilities in Woodville, Neillsville, and Phillips. OEM has been Wisconsin’s Manufacturer of the Year multiple times and is a Gold Certified Family Friendly Workplace.

