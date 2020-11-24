Science Panel to Aid Montana Invasive Species Council in Management Options for Invasive Eastern Heath Snail

Eastern heath snail panelists will meet with MISC and agency staff December 7-10, 2020

The Montana Invasive Species Council (MISC) in partnership with the Montana Department of Agriculture (MDA), United States Department of Agriculture-Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, and the Montana State University has formed a science advisory panel to examine the existing body of knowledge about the eastern heath snail (Xerolenta obvia) in order to better understand the risks and impacts associated with the species, and to identify the best containment and management strategy.

MDA first discovered a population of the Eastern heath snail, an invasive terrestrial, in July 2012 near Belt, MT. Since that time, MDA has worked with landowners and stakeholders in and around Belt to monitor and suppress the population and search and respond to new populations. Since their initial introduction, satellite populations have been discovered in Monarch, Great Falls, and in the Highwood areas.

“Invasive terrestrial snails have invaded a variety of habitats around the world and have the ability to damage native plants, agricultural crops, contaminate agricultural exports and potentially transmit parasites to livestock, wildlife, and people,” said Ian Foley Administrator of MDA’s Agricultural Sciences Division.

The Eastern heath snail is native to Eastern Europe. Belt is one of three locations where it exists in North America; the others are Ontario, Canada, and Detroit, Michigan. Little is known about the potential risks of the species or its basic biology. Beginning in 2018, Montana State University initiated research on the snail to gain a better understanding of its life functions to help inform management efforts.

While the snail’s range in Belt has not expanded significantly and has not caused substantial impacts yet, MISC became concerned about the potential for severe environmental and economic impacts after learning about the economic impacts of similar invasive snails in South Australia.

“We are at the early stages of the invasion curve and still have the ability to figure out how to manage it before it becomes a problem,” said Bryce Christiaens, MISC Chair. “We are fortunate to be able to consult with a global panel of experts to develop recommendations for a containment and management strategy.”

Science Advisory Panelists include the following individuals:

Helena Brodie, Agricultural Entomologist, South Australian Research and Development Institute

Jeni Cena, Pest Biologist 2, Washington Department of Agriculture

Jeffrey Littlefield, Ph.D., - Research Scientist, Montana State University

Nathan Luke, Surveillance Coordinator, Australia Department of Agriculture

Rory McDonnell, Ph.D. Assistant Professor, Oregon State University, College of Agricultural Science

David G. Robinson, Ph.D., National Malacologist, USDA APHIS National Malacology Laboratory

Amy Roda, Ph. D., Entomologist, USDA APHIS-PPQ Center for Plant Health Science and Technology

Brian Sullivan, Plant Safeguarding Specialist, USDA APHIS PPQ

Panelists have provided responses to a series of questions about the basic biology of the snail, along with survey, monitoring, and control methods for managing it and pathways for movement and introduction. Through a series of virtual workshops, the panelists will meet with MISC and agency staff December 7-10, 2020, to discuss the question responses and develop recommendations and best practices to prevent further introductions and manage snail populations already established. For more information about the panel or workshop contact Stephanie Criswell, MISC Coordinator, at 406-444-0547, scriswell@mt.gov.

The Montana Invasive Species Council is a statewide partnership working to protect Montana's economy, natural resources, and public health through a coordinated approach to combat invasive species. For more information about MISC, visit misc.mt.gov.