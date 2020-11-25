Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,010 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,900 in the last 365 days.

Primoris Services Corporation to Participate in Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: PRIM) (“Primoris” or “Company”) today announced that its senior management will be participating in the Credit Suisse 8th Annual Virtual Industrials Conference on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

A copy of the Company’s presentation will be made available for download the morning of the conference. Please visit the Investor Relations section of Primoris’ website at www.prim.com. Once at the Investor Relations section, please select “Events & Presentations”.

ABOUT PRIMORIS
Founded in 1960, Primoris, through various subsidiaries, has grown to become one of the leading providers of specialty contracting services operating mainly in the United States and Canada. Primoris provides a wide range of specialty construction services, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services to a diversified base of customers. The Company’s national footprint extends from Florida, along the Gulf Coast, through California, into the Pacific Northwest and into Canada. For additional information, please visit www.prim.com.

Company Contact:        
Brook Wootton
Vice President, Investor Relations
bwootton@prim.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Primoris Services Corporation to Participate in Investor Conference

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.