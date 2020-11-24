New Mexico COVID-19 update: 2,107 new cases, totaling 86,247 – twenty-eight additional deaths

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Tuesday announced 2,107 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

541 new cases in Bernalillo County

108 new cases in Chaves County

64 new cases in Cibola County

14 new cases in Colfax County

41 new cases in Curry County

6 new cases in De Baca County

202 new cases in Doña Ana County

97 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

5 new cases in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

118 new cases in Lea County

12 new cases in Lincoln County

7 new cases in Los Alamos County

26 new cases in Luna County

184 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

48 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Quay County

37 new cases in Rio Arriba County

8 new cases in Roosevelt County

172 new cases in Sandoval County

127 new cases in San Juan County

9 new cases in San Miguel County

91 new cases in Santa Fe County

10 new cases in Sierra County

18 new cases in Socorro County

34 new cases in Taos County

26 new cases in Torrance County

3 new cases in Union County

75 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

10 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility

6 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County

The Department of Health on Tuesday reported twenty-eight additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

A second male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.

A second male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 60s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation facility.

A male in his 80s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 60s from Socorro County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Taos County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Taos Living Center.

A male in his 60s from Union County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Union County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 1,428.

The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, Nov. 24, are:

88240 – 71 87121 – 70 87120 – 65 88210 – 65 88210 – 57 87105 – 52 88201 – 42 87327 – 41 88203 – 41 87114 – 39 87124 – 39

Previously reported numbers included eight cases that were not lab confirmed (one in Bernalillo County, one in Los Alamos County, two in San Juan County, three in Santa Fe County, one in Taos County) – these have now been confirmed. Two cases previously reported in Chaves County have been determined to be among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Roswell Correctional Center. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 86,247 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 23,162 Catron County: 33 Chaves County: 4,094 Cibola County: 1,513 Colfax County: 159 Curry County: 2,976 De Baca County: 38 Doña Ana County: 12,476 Eddy County: 2,721 Grant County: 441 Guadalupe County: 109 Harding County: 5 Hidalgo County: 171 Lea County: 3,832 Lincoln County: 692 Los Alamos County: 120 Luna County: 1,836 McKinley County: 6,532 Mora County: 34 Otero County: 1,283 Quay County: 211 Rio Arriba County: 1,159 Roosevelt County: 922 Sandoval County: 4,404 San Juan County: 5,399 San Miguel County: 384 Santa Fe County: 4,503 Sierra County: 286 Socorro County: 560 Taos County: 727 Torrance County: 275 Union County: 106 Valencia County: 2,542

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 382 Otero County Prison Facility: 426 Otero County Processing Center: 193 Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 201 Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 64 Lea County Correctional Facility: 143 Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 93 Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 50 Otero County Prison Facility: 472 Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 103 Roswell Correctional Center: 223 Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 142 Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 1 Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 5

As of today, there are 871 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 29,568 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center Albuquerque Uptown Assisted Living The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque Avamere at Rio Rancho Avamere at Roswell Aztec Healthcare in Aztec Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque BeeHive Homes Raton BeeHive Homes Deming BeeHive Homes Farmington BeeHive Homes of San Pedro in Albuquerque Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield Blue Horizon Boutique Assisted Living & Memory Care in Las Cruces Brookdale Santa Fe Brookdale Tramway Ridge in Albuquerque Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque Buena Vista Senior Care in Albuquerque Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque Carefree Assisted Living in Albuquerque Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces Casa de Palomas in Albuquerque Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho Casa Real in Santa Fe Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation in Clayton Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis Cuesta Manor in Albuquerque Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs El Castillo in Santa Fe Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad Good Life Senior Living in Hobbs Good Life Memory Care Los Lunas Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque Good Samaritan Society Betty Dare in Alamogordo Good Samaritan Society Grants Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces Good Samaritan Society Socorro Grace Adult Care Homes in Albuquerque Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces Haven Care – Fir House in Albuquerque Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales Hilldale House in Albuquerque Ladera Center in Albuquerque Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs Landsun Unit of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque The Legacy at Santa Fe Life Spire Assisted Living Rio Rancho Life Spire Assisted Living Albuquerque Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup Lotus Care Homes Galaxia in Albuquerque Life Care Center in Farmington Lovington Healthcare in Lovington Kingston Residence of Santa Fe Mariah House in Albuquerque Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero Mi Casa Bonita in Santa Fe Mimbres Nursing Home in Deming Mission Arch Center in Roswell The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque The Montecito in Santa Fe MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Rio Rancho The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho The New Beginnings Senior Living in Albuquerque New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque Princeton Place in Albuquerque Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup Retirement Ranches in Clovis Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque Rio Rancho Center Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque Sierra Healthcare Center in Truth or Consequences Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe Silver City Care Center in Silver City Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis Stardust Assisted Living in Albuquerque The Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell Taos Living Center Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque Tercer Cielo Assisted Living in Albuquerque Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque The Village at Alameda in Albuquerque The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces Village Retirement Community in Roswell Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque Welbrook Senior Living Farmington Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs Willow Manor in Deming Willow Wood Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.