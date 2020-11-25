Franciscan Communities Receive High Rankings in Five-Star Quality Rating
These ratings show us that what we are doing has worked, and we are always striving to find ways we can improve the quality of care we provide. ”LEMONT, IL, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Six Franciscan Communities received excellent marks in the latest Five-Star Quality Rating System from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).
— Franciscan Ministries Vice President of Clinical Services David Pagano
Each year, CMS updates its Nursing Home Compare Website that ranks the best nursing homes and helps prospective residents and their families determine which community is the best fit for them.
The ratings take several factors into consideration, including health inspections, staffing and quality measures. Nursing homes with four-and-five-star ratings are considered high-performing and above average compared to other communities in their state.
“We are excited to see our communities achieve 4-5 star ratings in the areas that significantly impact the care our residents receive,” said Franciscan Ministries Vice President of Clinical Services David Pagano. “These ratings show us that what we are doing has worked, and we are always striving to find ways we can improve the quality of care we provide.”
St. Joseph Village of Chicago earned a perfect score in each category with the highest possible score overall.
Addolorata Villa in Wheeling, Ill. received a 5-star rating for quality measures and staffing with an overall 5-star rating as well.
The Village at Victory Lakes in Lindenhurt, Ill. received a 5-star staffing ranking with 4 stars overall. Franciscan Village in Lemont, Ill. also earned above average rankings for staffing with an overall 4-star rating.
University Place in Lafayette, Ind. secured a 5-star ranking for quality measures and a 4-star rating for its RN staffing.
Mount Alverna Village in Parma, Ohio claimed a 4-star rating for quality measures.
For more information about Franciscan Communities, call 800-524-6126 or visit the ministry website.
About Franciscan Communities
Franciscan Communities is a subsidiary of Franciscan Ministries and is sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago. They provide quality senior living and compassionate healthcare services, including independent living, assisted living, memory support, skilled nursing, rehabilitation services and more. Franciscan Communities are located in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio.
About Franciscan Ministries
Franciscan Ministries is a nonprofit Catholic system offering senior living, healthcare and community-based services. Franciscan Ministries provides home-and-community based healthcare services to support families and their loved ones. Additionally, they support young, at-risk women seeking a Catholic, secondary education, and operate a family violence prevention center and shelter.
Amber Springer
Franciscan Ministries
+1 630-243-3600
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter