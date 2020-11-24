Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Travel Advisory: Ramp Changes and New Lane Shift for Route 146-Route 116 Interchange in Lincoln

As part of its ongoing $19.4 million bridge replacement project for the structurally deficient Louisquisset Pike Bridge in Lincoln, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will make changes to the Route 116/George Washington interchange to make it safer, starting on Monday night, November 30.

RIDOT is rebuilding the off-ramp from Route 146 South to Route 116 South (Exit 7B), adding a traffic signal and making other changes so drivers can go north or south on Route 116 from a single exit instead of two. The new signal will go live on November 30.

On Friday, December 4, RIDOT will permanently close two sharply curved highway ramps, eliminating the tight weave that exists with ramps spaced too closely together. The closed ramps include Route 146 South's Exit 7A and the on-ramp from Route 116 South to Route 146 South. Signs will be placed directing travelers on Route 116 South to go a short distance past the closed ramp to the new traffic light for access to Route 146 South.

Also on December 4, RIDOT will shift all travel lanes to the left on Route 146 South at this interchange. The shift will allow the Department to demolish and replace the original southbound bridge. RIDOT last year made changes to the northbound service road to handle through traffic, freeing up the northbound bridge for demolition and replacement. As the new northbound bridge is now in place, it can temporarily carry southbound traffic during the last phase of the project.

The bridge carries approximately 67,000 vehicles per day. Final completion is expected by the end of 2021.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The replacement of the Louisquisset Pike Bridge project was made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.

