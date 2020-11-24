Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,005 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,889 in the last 365 days.

JFrog to Participate at Virtual Investor Conferences in December

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JFrog, the liquid software company, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences.

  • Wells Fargo TMT Summit
    Presentation: Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 9:00 am PT
  • Morgan Stanley Future of Application Development Conference
    Presentation: Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at 9:45 am PT

Live webcasts, as well as replays, will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.jfrog.com/events-and-presentations/events.

About JFrog

JFrog is on a “Liquid Software” mission to enable the flow of software seamlessly and securely from the developer’s keystrokes to production. The end-to-end, hybrid JFrog Platform provides the tools and visibility required by modern software development organizations to fully embrace the power of DevOps. JFrog’s universal, multi-cloud DevOps platform is available as open-source, self-managed, and SaaS services on AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. JFrog is trusted by millions of users and thousands of customers, including a majority of the Fortune 100 companies that depend on JFrog solutions to manage their mission-critical software delivery pipelines. JFrog has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at jfrog.com.

Investor Contact:
JoAnn Horne
jhorne@marketstreetpartners.com
415-445-3240


Primary Logo

You just read:

JFrog to Participate at Virtual Investor Conferences in December

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.