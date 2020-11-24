DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Pintec Technology Holdings Limited and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors that purchased Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company’s October 2018 initial public offering (“IPO”). Investors have until November 30, 2020 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



In October 2018, Pintec completed its IPO in which it sold more than 3.7 million American Depositary Shares (“ADSs” or “shares”) at $11.88 per share.

On July 30, 2019, the Company filed its fiscal 2018 annual report, in which it restated previously disclosed financial results. Among other things, the Company reported net income of $315,000 for fiscal year 2018, compared to its prior disclosure of $1.068 million net income. Pintec also disclosed that there were material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting related to cash advances outside the normal course of business to Jimu Group, a related party, and to a non-routine loan financing transaction with a third-party entity, Plutux Labs.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.53, or more than 13%, over the next several trading sessions, to close at $3.40 per share on August 5, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

On June 15, 2020, Pintec disclosed that it could not timely file its fiscal 2019 annual report and that it anticipated reporting a significant change in results of operations. Specifically, the Company disclosed that it “erroneously recorded revenue earned from certain technical service fee on a net basis” for fiscal years 2017 and 2018. Moreover, Pintec “announced a net loss of RMB906.5 million in the full year of 2019 due to RMB890.7 million of provision for credit loss in amounts due from a related party, Jimu Group, and RMB200 million of impairment in prepayment for long-term investment.”

By the commencement of the action, Pintec shares were trading as low as $0.92 per share, a nearly 92% decline from the $11.88 per share IPO price.

The complaint, filed September 29, 2020, alleges that the Registration Statement was false and misleading and omitted to state material adverse facts. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company erroneously recorded revenue earned from certain technical service fee on a net basis, rather than a gross basis; (2) that there were material weaknesses in Pintec’s internal control over financial reporting related to cash advances outside the normal course of business to Jimu Group, a related party, and to a non-routine loan financing transaction with a third-party entity, Plutux Labs; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s financial results for fiscal 2017 and 2018 had been misstated; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

