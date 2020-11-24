Aviation Analytics Market Share to Hit $7,178 Mn By 2023 | Analysis, Sales Revenue, Key players and Future Investment
The sales & marketing segment is expected to exhibit significant increase in the global aviation analytics market during the forecast period.PORTLAND , OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global aviation analytics market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the lion’s share in 2018, contributing more than two-fifths of the market. However, the market across the Asia-Pacific region is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 20.3% during the forecast period.
Increased emphasis on competitive intelligence & analytical solutions, rise in aviation passenger traffic, high volume of data generated in the aviation industry, and surge in customer-centricity are the major drivers for the global aviation analytics market. However, diversity of data models according to business need and dearth of analytically skilled workforce hamper the market growth. On the contrary, rise in adoption of analytical solutions in the aviation industry and technological advancements are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.
Sales & marketing and finance segments jointly accounted for about 55.73% of the global aviation analytics market in 2016, with the former constituting around 31.40% share.
The market report includes an in-depth analysis of the market players such as IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Ramco Systems, General Electric, Aviation Analytics Ltd, Mu Sigma, Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., and Mercator.
On the basis of end-user, the market is categorized into airlines, airports, and others. The airports segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period. However, the airline's segment dominated the market in 2016, accounting for more than half of the market.
Based on business function, the market is bifurcated into sales & marketing, finance, maintenance, repair & operations, and supply chain. The sales & marketing segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing more than one-fourth of the market. However, the supply chain segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 18.7% during the study period.
Top Impacting Factors Such as -
1. Increase in Emphasis On Competitive Intelligence And Analytical Solutions
2. High Volume of Data Generated in the Aviation Industry
3. Increasing Aviation Passenger Traffic
Key Findings of the Aviation Analytics Market :
• In 2016, the airlines segment accounted for the highest revenue among the other end user in the industry.
• Service segment generated the highest revenue in 2016.
• Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit substantial growth during the forecast period.
