Fairy Quest: Finally, an Exciting Chapter Book About Fairies That Doesn’t Bore the Beginning Reader or Their Parents

Fairy Quest Book Cover

For all the readers who have had enough of repeating storylines

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, November 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When fairy babies get fairynapped, a young girl sets on an adventure that will change her life forever.

Fairy Quest is an adventure story about a young girl called Rosie, whose enchanting encounter with fairies turns into a dangerous adventure to save fairy babies. Rosie joins the Queen and her entourage on a perilous mission.

In the course of the journey, Rosie must break a promise given to her mum, conquer her fears and utilise leadership skills she didn't even know she had. With no magic powers of her own and the prospects of facing an evil fairy Queen, Rosie has to rely on her human abilities to either succeed or perish on this quest.



About author:

Iveta Ongley is a Czech author living in New Zealand who draws inspiration from her daughter’s reading requests. She loves the imagination of a five year old child and is hoping this imagination will never go away. Fairy Quest is her first chapter book after previously publishing a humorous rhyming picture book about feelings.

Contact details:

ivetaongley@yahoo.com

+64210433472

https://www.amazon.com/Iveta-Ongley/e/B088CQRFRT

https://www.goodreads.com/author/show/20502239

www.facebook.com/ivetaongleyauthor

www.instagram.com/ivetaongley_books

Fairy Quest is available now at book retailers worldwide and on Amazon