WOW! Unlimited Media Inc. To Host Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOW! Unlimited Media, Inc. ("WOW!" or the "Company") (TSXV: WOW; OTCQX: WOWMF), a leading animation-focused, multi-platform entertainment company, announced today that it will report its results for the three months ended September 30, 2020 after market close on Thursday, November 26, 2020.

At 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, November 27, 2020, the Company will host a conference call featuring management's quarterly remarks and a follow-up question and answer period with analysts.

The conference call can be accessed live by dialing (877) 825-9920 five minutes prior to the scheduled start time. The Conference ID is 6053118.

A digital recording of the call will be available for one month (until midnight Eastern Time, December 27, 2020) by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and using the Conference ID 6053118.

About WOW!

WOW! Unlimited is creating a leading animation-focused entertainment company by producing top-end content and building brands and audiences on the most engaging media platforms. The Company produces animation in its two established studios: Mainframe Studios and Frederator Studios. The Company’s media offerings include Channel Frederator Network on YouTube, as well as WOW! branded programming on Crave, Canada’s premier streaming entertainment platform, owned by Bell Media. The common voting shares of the Company and variable voting shares of the Company are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: WOW) and the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX: WOWMF).

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



For further information visit:

Website: www.wowunlimited.co

Investor Relations: Bill Mitoulas Tel: (416) 479-9547 Email: billm@wowunlimited.co