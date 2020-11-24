Nasdaq Announces Mid-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date November 13, 2020

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of November 13, 2020, short interest in 2,541 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 8,236,111,320 shares compared with 8,257,390,516 shares in 2,529 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of October 30, 2020. The mid-August short interest represents 3.03 days compared with 3.43 days for the prior reporting period.



Short interest in 1,184 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 1,357,772,939 shares at the end of the settlement date of November 13, 2020 compared with 1,334,914,312 shares in 1,162 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents a 1.68 days average daily volume; the previous reporting period’s figure was 1.28.

In summary, short interest in all 3,725 Nasdaq® securities totaled 9,593,884,259 shares at the November 13, 2020 settlement date, compared with 3,691 issues and 9,592,304,828 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 2.72 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 2.78 days for the prior reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

