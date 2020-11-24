Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 995 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,882 in the last 365 days.

Cardlytics to Present at the Wells Fargo Securities Virtual TMT Summit and the Raymond James 2020 Virtual Technology Investors Conference

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardlytics, Inc., (NASDAQ: CDLX), an advertising platform in banks' digital channels, today announced it will present at two upcoming conferences: the Wells Fargo Securities Virtual TMT Summit and the Raymond James 2020 Virtual Technology Investors Conference.

  • Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Lynne Laube, and Chief Financial Officer, Andy Christiansen, will present at the Wells Fargo conference on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 10:40 a.m. Eastern Time and will be webcast live.

  • Ms. Laube and Mr. Christiansen will also present at the Raymond James conference on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 4:10 p.m. Eastern Time and will be webcast live.

A live audio webcast of each event will be available on the Cardlytics Investor Relations website at http://ir.cardlytics.com/. After the events, an archive of the webcasts will also be available for a limited time on the Cardlytics Investor Relations website.

About Cardlytics
Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX) is an advertising platform in banks’ digital channels. We partner with financial institutions to run their banking rewards programs that promote customer loyalty and deepen banking relationships. In turn, we have a secure view into where and when consumers are spending their money. We use these insights to help marketers identify, reach and influence likely buyers at scale, as well as measure the true sales impact of marketing campaigns. Headquartered in Atlanta, Cardlytics has offices in London, New York, San Francisco, and Visakhapatnam. Learn more at www.cardlytics.com.

Contacts:

Public Relations:
ICR
cardlyticspr@icrinc.com

Investor Relations:
William Maina
ICR, Inc.
(646) 277-1236
ir@cardlytics.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Cardlytics to Present at the Wells Fargo Securities Virtual TMT Summit and the Raymond James 2020 Virtual Technology Investors Conference

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.