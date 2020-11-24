DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Minnesota on behalf of investors that purchased Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCMD) securities between May 7, 2018 and June 8, 2020 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until November 30, 2020 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Click here to participate in the action.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Tactile is a medical technology company that develops and provides medical devices for the at home treatment of lymphedema and venous insufficiency. A material portion of Tactile’s annual revenues come in the form of reimbursement from public third party payers, such as Medicare, the Veteran’s Administration and certain Medicaid programs in the United States. Accordingly, Tactile’s compliance with applicable federal and state rules and public payer regulations is critical to the Company’s success.

The complaint, filed on September 29, 2020, alleges that defendants violated the securities laws by misrepresenting and concealing that: (1) while Tactile publicly touted a $4 plus billion or $5 plus billion market opportunity, in truth, the total addressable market for Tactile’s medical devices was materially smaller; (2) to induce sales growth and share gains, Tactile and/or its employees were engaged in illicit and illegal sales and marketing activities in violation of applicable federal and state rules and public payer regulations; (3) the foregoing illicit and illegal sales and marketing activities increased the risk of a Medicare audit of Tactile’s claims and criminal and civil liability; (4) Tactile’s revenues were in part the product of unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; and that as a result of the foregoing, (5) defendants’ public statements, including its year-over-year revenue growth and the purported growth drivers, were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The truth began to emerge on March 20, 2019, when an amended federal Qui Tam complaint filed against Tactile by one of the Company’s competitors was unsealed, which contained detailed allegations of illegal sales practices on the part of Tactile, causing the Company to submit fraudulent claims to Medicare and the VA.

On this news, the price of Tactile shares fell $4.53 per share over the next two trading days, or 7.5%, from a close price of $60.10 per share on March 20, 2019 to a close price of $55.57 on March 22, 2019.

Then, on February 21, 2020, the court issued an order in the Qui Tam action, denying Tactile’s motion to dismiss in its entirety.

On this news, the price of Tactile shares fell $6.65 per share, or 10.59%, to close at $56.09 on February 24, 2020.

Finally, on June 8, 2020, research firm OSS Research published a scathing report about the Company, accusing Tactile of using a “‘daisy-chaining’ kickback scheme that has resulted in rampant overprescribing and rapid market share gains at the expense of patients, insurers and the public.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $6.05, or 11.69%, from its June 8, 2020 opening price of $51.72 per share to a June 9, 2020 close of $45.67.

If you purchased Tactile securities during the Class Period and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com , telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this conta c t form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

Marion Passmore, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com