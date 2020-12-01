Foxx Life Sciences Appoints Mark Robillard, Senior Vice President, Global Sales and Business Development
Joins the Foxx Team and completes the newly appointed Senior Leadership Team.LONDONDERRY, NH, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Foxx Life Sciences, LLC, a privately-held, world leading producer of laboratory plasticware and custom single-use systems (SUS) for the research, biotech, and pharmaceutical industries, today announce that Mark Robillard has joined Foxx Life Sciences as Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Business Development.
He brings superior industry knowledge and experience in all facets of the life science tools industry, with a focus on service and supporting our customers. Most recently, he worked as Senior Partner and Practice Leader at MKA Insights, LLC. Prior to that he led a portfolio management team at VWR Scientific (now part of Avantor) responsible for a $ 600+ million product portfolio, globally.
Mark enjoyed an almost 30-year career at VWR prior to joining the Foxx team and was familiar with Foxx’s innovative products.
“Foxx is a company founded on product innovation and customer service” commented Thomas Taylor, President and CEO. “Mark joins our newly appointed senior leadership team of Greg Bousquet, COO and Stephanie Aznoian, CFO and will lead the commercial efforts of Foxx as we continue to service and support our growing customer needs.”
“Foxx Life Sciences has built an incredible brand in a short number of years with a reputation for high quality and innovation,” added Mr. Robillard. “I am very proud and excited to lead the commercial team supporting our traditional research distributors and customers as well as expanding our position in the high growth, single use market that supports cell and gene therapy, vaccine production and all phases of biomanufacturing.”
About Foxx Life Sciences
Located just 32 miles from Boston, Foxx Life Sciences is a privately-held world leader in custom single-use systems (SUS) including tubing, bag, bottle, flask and carboy assemblies, filtration, fluid management, laboratory safety products, Stainless Steel and glassware for the research, biotech, and pharmaceutical industries. With a focus on quality (ISO 13485 since 2010) and our certified ISO Class 7 cleanrooms, Foxx is the perfect partner for your next single-use custom assembly.
Additional information can be obtained by contacting Foxx Life Sciences, Phone 1-603-890-FOXX (3699) or visit our web site at www.foxxlifesciences.com
