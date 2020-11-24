David Beston Exhibits Beautiful Terrain of American West
David Beston Exhibits Beautiful Terrain of American West
Home to the Rocky Mountains, there's much more to the American West's terrain beyond being the nation's highest region by average elevation. A New York-based professional, and a lifelong fan of the Western United States, David Beston offers a closer look at the beautiful terrain on offer.
"Where the Great Plains come to an abrupt end, the Rocky Mountains begin," explains David Beston, speaking from his home in New York City, New York.
Forming a large portion of the Western U.S. and stretching almost to Mexico, the highest region of the United States by average elevation combines mild slopes and wide peaks, the tallest of which are found in Colorado, according to David Beston. "The famous mountain range's tallest peak is Colorado's Mount Elbert," he goes on to explain.
Contrary to popular belief, however, instead of being one continuous mountain range, the Rockies are broken up into a number of individual ranges, David Beston reports. "These form a stunning series of beautiful basins, valleys, and vast grassy plateaus," he explains, "making up some of my favorite aspects of the American West's expansive and ultimately very varied terrain."
Also on offer are temperate rainforests and tallgrass prairies, David Beston reveals. "The westernmost Ozark plateau, too, and portions of the southern forests, the Gulf Coast, and the Sonoran, Mojave, Great Basin, and Chihuahuan deserts all combine to form what we recognize as the American West," adds the successful New York-based professional.
The Western United States' stunning and varied landscape also boasts numerous famous rivers, according to David Beston, including the Mississippi River to the east. "The Colorado River, too, snakes through the region, ultimately forming the Grand Canyon," he adds.
By far the Western United States' largest metropolitan area is the Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim metro. In second place is the San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward metropolitan statistical area. It is, however, only home to around 35 percent of the population of the Los Angeles metro area, as are third and fourth place – the Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale and San Bernardino-Riverside-Ontario metropolitan statistical areas.
David Beston's love of the American West comes from frequent family vacations to the region as a child. "Among my fondest memories from growing up is taking family vacations with my siblings and parents out West," adds David.
David Beston has long maintained a passion for travel, both domestic and international. Beston has traveled extensively to destinations across the U.S. and as far afield as Asia. Outside of his professional endeavors and his love of travel, David Beston is also passionate about film, cycling, and spending time with his wife and daughter at the family's home in New York City.
