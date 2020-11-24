Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Banner and Butch Olofson shooting ranges offer discounted annual passes

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has discounted its annual passes for the Banner and Olofson shooting ranges for 2021 by $40 making it the perfect gift for the hard-to-buy-for member of the family.

From Nov. 27 to Dec. 31, individual passes will be available for $200 and family passes for $260. Annual passes may be purchased at either range and is valid at both shooting ranges.

Banner Range, between Indianola and Des Moines on Hwy. 65/69 in Warren County, is a multi-use shooting facility that offers a safe, clean shooting environment for handguns, rifles and shotguns. The range is staffed with professional certified range safety officers during all operating hours. Banner Range is open Monday, Tuesday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Wednesday and Thursday.

The recently renovated Butch Olofson Shooting Range, located off Hwy. 415, about five miles northwest of Polk City, features a building, handgun, rifle, shotgun and archery ranges and more. The Olofson Range is open Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Monday and Tuesday.

Shooting ranges welcome shooters of all skill levels and abilities. Information on Iowa shooting ranges is available at http://www.iowadnr.gov/Hunting/Places-to-Hunt-Shoot/Iowa-Shooting-Ranges

Banner and Butch Olofson shooting ranges are closed December 24, 25, and January 1.

