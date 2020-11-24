Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
MK Nature Center bird seed sale fundraiser is Dec. 4-5

The MK Nature Center will host its 14th annual bird seed sale on December 4 and 5.  Come and stock up on food for your favorite backyard birds. Proceeds from this event benefit educational programs at the Nature Center. 

High quality bird seed, including black-oil sunflower, dove and quail mix, nyger thistle, and other varieties are provided through partnership with Wild Birds Unlimited of Boise.  Wild Birds Unlimited is a long-time supporter of this event, helping make sure that the bird seed sale is one of the nature center’s most successful and popular fundraisers.

The MK Nature Center Gift Shop will have many nature-themed holiday items for purchase.  Come check out these items for the nature lover on your holiday gift list.

Covid Procedures:  There will be a 10 person limit in the building at one time, with a one way traffic pattern to follow. We highly encourage you to wear a mask.

For more information, please contact Sue Dudley at sue.dudley@idfg.idaho.gov or call 208-287-2900.

