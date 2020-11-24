For Immediate Release: November 12, 2020 Contact: 518-486-9846 press@dos.ny.gov Follow us on Twitter @NYSDOS

New York State Committee on Open Government to Meet on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 10am

Members of the New York State Committee on Open Government will hold a meeting on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 . In accordance with the provisions of the Governor’s Executive Order 202.1, the meeting will be held by WebEx.

WHO: New York State Committee on Open Government

WHAT: Meeting of the Committee

WHEN: Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 10:00AM

WebEx Information

https://meetny.webex.com/meetny/onstage/g.php?MTID=e5d2effff11ec181a27b940b969a30260

Event Password: 7snD4q3JSqr ------------------------------------------------------- Audio conference information ------------------------------------------------------- Local: 1-518-549-0500

Access code: 178 468 1847

