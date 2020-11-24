Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Interstate 84 EB and WB in Pike and Wayne Counties Reopening to Non-Restricted Traffic on Wednesday, November 25

Dunmore, PA – Interstate 84 EB and WB between mile markers 18.5 and 22.1 will be open to non-restricted traffic beginning Wednesday, November 25. Work will resume in the spring of 2021.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which may include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jessica Kalinoski, 570.963.4044

