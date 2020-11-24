Salon Talk - A Free Workshop on Human Trafficking on January 13, 2021

This workshop is designed to bring awareness of the types of Human Trafficking that affects children, men and women. The target population for this workshop are: hair salons, barber shops, massage parlors and nail salons as well as any other interested business professionals and the community. This workshop will provide professional speakers who are involved in the field of human trafficking, survivor stories, as well information of the human trafficking going on in the Pasco-Hernando area.

Event Date: Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Location: Virtual Workshop via ZOOM

For more information, contact Kathi Brown at (727) 344-8027

Free Event and Open to the Public