House Bill 404 Extends Expiration Date of Driver Licenses, Identification Cards and Vehicle Registrations

For Immediate Release: November 24, 2020

COLUMBUS -   Due to the ongoing pandemic, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has signed Ohio House Bill 404, which extends the expiration date of driver licenses (DL), identification cards (ID), and vehicle registrations beyond December 1, 2020. Now, if a customer’s expiration date on their DL, ID, or vehicle registration is March 9, 2020, to April 1, 2021, the expiration date has been automatically extended and will remain valid until July 1, 2021.

Many of the services Ohioans rely on at the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) can be accomplished online at www.OPlates.com. If customers need to purchase a temporary tag for their car, renew their vehicle registration, order new license plates, check their driving record, or another service, they can take care of it online from the comfort and safety of their home.

If a customer must visit a location, they are strongly encouraged to use the “Get in Line, Online” virtual queuing system. This system allows customers to virtually get in line before arriving at the BMV, thereby minimizing the amount of time physically spent at the agency and keeping customers safe.

