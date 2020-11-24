CELEBRATE THE HOLIDAY SEASON WITH BEAUTIFUL CHRISTMAS QUOTES
Although this year’s holiday celebrations will look vastly different than most of us are used to, it’s important to remember the true spirit of Christmas.
Although this year's holiday celebrations will look vastly different than most of us are used to, it's important to remember the true spirit of Christmas.
But Christmas 2020 is bound to be quite different than any we have experienced in our lifetime, so it may feel more difficult to get into the Christmas spirit this year.
To help kick-start the Christmas season in style, Art & Home has put together a stunning collection of some of the best, most heartwarming, and funniest quotes about Christmas, including the importance of spending time with family, friends, and good wine.
Featured quotes include favorites from Bob Hope, Norma Vincent Peale, Maya Angelou, Andy Rooney, William Morris, and Will Ferrell. In total, the collection holds over 40 lavishly designed & inspirational quotes.
These quotes have been coupled with some beautiful imagery to create wonderfully impactful quotes that can help remind everyone about the importance of coming together this holiday season.
"This year, more than ever, it's important to remember that Christmas isn't just about the hustle and bustle of holiday shopping or the extravagant family dinners," says Paul Stainton, Owner & Chief Pet Wrangler at Art & Home. "This is a time to be thankful for the people you have in your life, and to show them you love them in unique and wonderful – albeit socially distanced - ways."
The collection includes something for everyone. For the sentimental Christmas lover, there are classic quotes, such as:
When we recall Christmas past, we usually find that the simplest things, not the great occasions, give off the greatest glow of happiness.
And those with a bit more of a tongue-in-cheek attitude can enjoy the funnier side of Christmas quotes, including:
I’m dreaming of a white Christmas. But if the white runs out, I’ll drink the red.
Readers are invited to browse the entire collection of Christmas quotes and share their favorites with their friends, family, and loved ones.
Art & Home is a family-owned & operated home decor website, dedicated to exploring the beauty of home. We know how important it is to have your home reflect who you are, your individual style, your taste, and more. That’s why we consider ourselves the curator of beautiful things for the fine art of living.
