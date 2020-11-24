CELEBRATE THE HOLIDAY SEASON WITH BEAUTIFUL CHRISTMAS QUOTES

Christmas isn’t just a day, it’s a frame of mind. - Quote from Valentine Davies Norma Vincent Peale Christmas Magic Wand Quote Your children need your presence more than your presents. Quote by Jesse Jackson

Although this year’s holiday celebrations will look vastly different than most of us are used to, it’s important to remember the true spirit of Christmas.

This year, more than ever, it’s important to remember that Christmas isn’t just about the hustle and bustle of holiday shopping or the extravagant family dinners.” — Paul Stainton