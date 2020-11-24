Governor Newsom Announces Reward for Unsolved Murder in Fremont

Published: Nov 24, 2020

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the availability of a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrators of an unsolved murder in Fremont.

The money is being made available as part of the Governor’s crime tip reward program under Penal Code § 1547. This law allows the Governor to offer a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of perpetrators for certain unsolved crimes, and up to $100,000 for certain crimes against first responders or for arson upon a place of worship. The Governor may issue the reward only upon a recommendation from law enforcement officials.

A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction for the murder of Emerson Zuniga. On January 25, 2007, Mr. Zuniga, 20, was attacked by three suspects while walking down the street. One of the suspects impaled Mr. Zuniga with a metal object, fatally injuring him. The Fremont Police Department has exhausted all investigative leads and requested that a reward be offered to encourage any individuals with information about this murder to contact law enforcement. Anyone with information on this case is requested to contact Fremont Police Department Cold Case Detective Jacob Blass at Jblass@fremont.gov or 510-790-6900. An anonymous hotline is also available: 510-494-4856.

More information on the Governor’s Reward Program can be found here.

###