Today: Governor Newsom to Host Social Innovation Symposium Highlighting Public-Private Partnerships Uplifting Communities Across California

Governor to release state’s first Social Innovation Impact Report outlining billions in corporate and philanthropic contributions to support communities across the state

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom will join corporate and philanthropic leaders and Californians who have benefited from the innovative public-private partnerships forged over the past year in a virtual symposium today highlighting the impact of these partnerships in bolstering California’s efforts to tackle the homelessness crisis, respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, support immigrant communities, address food insecurity and more.

Social Innovation Symposium

WHEN: Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. PST

Who: Governor Gavin Newsom; Kathleen Kelly Janus, Senior Advisor to the Governor on Social Innovation; Bechara Choucair, Chief Health Officer at Kaiser Permanente; Darren Walker, President of the Ford Foundation; Laurene Powell Jobs, Founder and President of the Emerson Collective; Ruth Porat, CFO of Alphabet Inc. and Google; Irma Olguin, CEO and Co-Founder of Bitwise Industries; and Californians who have benefited from the partnerships.

LIVESTREAM: California Governor YouTube channel.

###