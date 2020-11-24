Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 928 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,794 in the last 365 days.

Today: Governor Newsom to Host Social Innovation Symposium Highlighting Public-Private Partnerships Uplifting Communities Across California

Governor to release state’s first Social Innovation Impact Report outlining billions in corporate and philanthropic contributions to support communities across the state

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom will join corporate and philanthropic leaders and Californians who have benefited from the innovative public-private partnerships forged over the past year in a virtual symposium today highlighting the impact of these partnerships in bolstering California’s efforts to tackle the homelessness crisis, respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, support immigrant communities, address food insecurity and more.

Social Innovation Symposium 

WHEN: Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. PST

Who: Governor Gavin Newsom; Kathleen Kelly Janus, Senior Advisor to the Governor on Social Innovation; Bechara Choucair, Chief Health Officer at Kaiser Permanente; Darren Walker, President of the Ford Foundation; Laurene Powell Jobs, Founder and President of the Emerson Collective; Ruth Porat, CFO of Alphabet Inc. and Google; Irma Olguin, CEO and Co-Founder of Bitwise Industries; and Californians who have benefited from the partnerships.

LIVESTREAM: California Governor YouTube channel.

    ###

You just read:

Today: Governor Newsom to Host Social Innovation Symposium Highlighting Public-Private Partnerships Uplifting Communities Across California

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.