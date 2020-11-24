Vance County Court Sessions Canceled for November 30, December 1, and December 3 Due to Exposure of COVID-19 at the Courthouse

Vance County court officials have announced that all sessions of court, including criminal, civil and juvenile courts, have been canceled for November 30, December 1, and December 3, 2020, due to exposure of COVID-19 at the courthouse. This decision was made out of an abundance of caution to help protect the public and staff, and to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

The courthouse and clerk of superior court's office will be open during this time with limited staff.

Cases scheduled for November 30, December 1, and December 3 will be rescheduled, and new court dates will be sent via mail. New court dates will also be published online at www.NCcourts.gov/court-dates.

Courthouses and court offices are closed November 26 and 27 in observance of Thanksgiving.

By order of the Chief Justice, only people with business at the courthouse will be allowed to enter. Masks or face coverings are required in all courthouses. Filings are encouraged to be mailed and will be treated as timely if received by mail within five days of the due date.

Some court matters can be processed online at www.NCcourts.gov/services.

For the latest information on court closings, visit www.NCcourts.gov/closings.