Burgum statement on North Dakota Supreme Court opinion regarding District 8 legislative seat

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum released the following statement today after the North Dakota Supreme Court issued its opinion on the filling of the pending vacancy in the District 8 House of Representatives seat resulting from the tragic death of candidate David Andahl.

“This case involved a question of the governor’s constitutional responsibility in a set of circumstances never before seen in North Dakota. The Supreme Court determined that responsibility is not applicable in this case. While we disagree with the findings, we respect the Court’s opinion and will continue to do our best every day to serve the citizens of North Dakota,” Burgum said.

