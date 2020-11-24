Public Comment Period Extended for Special Order by Consent at City of Greensboro’s Wastewater Treatment Plant

The Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Resources (DWR) has extended the public comment period to noon on Monday, December 14, for the proposed Special Order by Consent (SOC) for the City of Greensboro’s T.Z. Osborne Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) NPDES discharge permit. The public hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, December 9, 2020.The proposed SOC addresses issues related to the discharge of elevated levels of 1,4-dioxane from the WWTP to South Buffalo Creek in the Cape Fear River Basin. 1,4-dioxane is an emerging compound that EPA has identified as a likely human carcinogen.

Based on the level of public interest during the initial public comment period on the draft SOC, DWR will hold a remote public hearing. DWR has made changes to the SOC based on comments received, which include an adjustment to the SOC year-one compliance value, language clarifications, and the addition of a FAQ document to answer questions received from the first comment period. The City of Greensboro has accepted all of the changes, and the revised, proposed SOC is being provided for public input.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, the hearing will be held remotely and the public is invited to provide comments online or by phone.

Date: Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Time: 6 p.m. (Attendees may begin joining at 5:45 PM)

Join online: WebEx

Join by phone: 1-415-655-0003; (access code): 178 487 5557

To speak during the hearing, registration is required by 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 9, 2020.

In addition to the public hearing, comments on the SOC may be submitted now through noon on December 14, 2020 by emailing publiccomments@ncdenr.gov with “T.Z. Osborne WWTP SOC” in the subject line. Comments may also be provided by calling 336-776-9691 and leaving a recorded message. Please state your name and any affiliation before commenting. Written comments may be mailed via USPS to:

N.C. Division of Water Resources

Water Quality Permitting Section

Attn: Brianna Young

1617 Mail Service Center

Raleigh, N.C. 27699-1617

Comments received by noon December 14, 2020 will be considered in the final determination of this order by the Environmental Management Commission. Documents related to the proposal may be reviewed here.