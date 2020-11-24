Chairs post an invitation letter for the 15th Annual Parallel Trade conference 2021
SMi Reports: Invitation letter released from the chair of the Parallel Trade virtual conference taking place in March 2021.LONDON, LONDON BRIDGE , UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMi Group is delighted to present the 15th annual conference which is virtual on the 22nd – 23rd March 2021. As the only parallel trade conference in Europe, this event provides the perfect platform for industry experts from both sides of the coin to come together and share perspectives on the practice of parallel trade.
This year’s conference chair Kasper Ernest, Secretary General, European Association of Euro-Pharmaceutical Companies released an invitation letter for the highly awaited event, will be more significant than ever before due to the transition period after Brexit coming to an end this year.
You can register your place here: www.parallel-trade.com/einpr2
Chair letter:
“Dear Colleagues,
It is with great pleasure and delight that we welcome you to SMi’s highly anticipated Parallel Trade Virtual Conference taking place on the 22nd – 23rd March 2021.
Now in its 15th year, we have witnessed significant growth within the parallel pharmaceutical distribution industry as well as in the regulatory landscape. This 2-day agenda will bring together expertise from individuals in multiple disciplines in the field and offer a series of presentations through which you will gain insights into the key drivers of this ever-growing industry. Hear from Notified Bodies and Industry experts on a wide variety of topics.
With the completion of Brexit, following the end of the transition period and the evolving regulatory landscape for Parallel Trade, delegates stand to gain many valuable insights from this event such as:
• Addressing the actions that parallel exporters to from the EEA and intellectual property rights holders will need to take after the transition period
• Examining how the European Union will treat products sold in the United Kingdom and exported to the European Economic Area (EEA) if there is indeed a no deal Brexit
• Focussing on the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak and the effect that this has had on supply chain
• Reflecting on the success of the FMD and what we can learn from this going forward
As chair of this event, I look forward to welcoming you to this must-attend conference this coming March.
Event brochure and complete speaker line-up, it is available on the website here: www.parallel-trade.com/einpr2
Proudly sponsored by UL Global Pharma
--- ENDS –
Contact Information:
For media enquiries contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 / Email: hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
Jinna Sidhu
SMi Group
02078276088
email us here