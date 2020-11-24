Treasurer Magaziner Hires Seth Klaiman as Chief of Staff

Providence, RI - - Rhode Island General Treasurer Seth Magaziner announced today that Seth Klaiman will join his office as Chief of Staff, effective December 7th.

"Seth Klaiman is a talented public servant with many years of experience working in Rhode Island government," said Treasurer Magaziner. "I'm pleased to welcome him aboard as our new Chief of Staff, and have full confidence in his ability to assist me in fulfilling our office's mission to promote economic growth and financial security for all Rhode Islanders."

Seth Klaiman has led a distinguished career in Rhode Island government and philanthropy over the last two decades. For the last seven years, Klaiman served as Congressman Jim Langevin's (RI-02) Rhode Island Chief of Staff. Previously Klaiman worked on the campaigns of Jack Reed for United States Senate, Elizabeth Roberts for Lieutenant Governor, and Bob Weygand for United States Congress, among others. Klaiman has also served as Director of Major Gifts at Providence College and Rhode Island Hospital/Hasbro Children's Hospital.

"It's been the honor and privilege of a lifetime to work for Congressman Jim Langevin over the last seven years, and I will remain forever grateful to him for the opportunity," said Seth Klaiman. "I look forward to continuing to serve Rhode Island families as the new Chief of Staff in Treasurer Magaziner's office. The Rhode Island Treasurer's office plays a key role in our state's economy, and I'm excited for the opportunity to join Treasurer Magaziner in this vital work."

In addition to the hiring of Klaiman as Chief of Staff, the Treasurer's office has also announced that LeeAnn Byrne has been promoted to Deputy Chief of Staff. Byrne has served as Legislative Director for the Office of the General Treasurer since 2017 and previously was policy director at the Rhode Island Coalition for the Homeless.

Charon Rose has also been promoted to serve as Deputy Treasurer for Financial Empowerment and Community Outreach. Rose has worked for the Office of the General Treasurer in outreach and constituent affairs roles since 2015, and she previously worked at Women and Infants Hospital where she served as a union delegate and Member Political Organizer for SEIU 1199 NE. She also currently serves on the board of Boys Town New England.

