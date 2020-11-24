Walmart and Amazon Now Offer Heavy-Duty, Industrial-Strength Reinol Original Hand Cleaner Online

Solvent-Free Reinol Soap Continues Expanding its Retail Network in the U.S.

/EIN News/ -- PALM BEACH, FL, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amazon and Walmart now offer solvent-free Reinol Original Hand Cleaner online.

“You can now purchase Reinol Original Hand Cleaner online at Amazon and Walmart,” said Clive Leon, founder and chairman of Reinol, the solvent-free, heavy-duty soap manufacturer. “We are expanding our presence in America, and now consumers can easily find us at the two of the largest online retailers in the country.”

Reinol has been cleaning grime, grease, dirt, oil, epoxies, and inks off industrial workers’ hands for more than 100 years. Reinol is a heavy-duty, industrial-strength hand cleaner that is easy on your skin because it is solvent-free.

“We don’t have harsh chemicals in Reinol like many soaps on the market contain,” Leon said. “Reinol is so soft on your skin that you can use it at work or home.”

Reinol’s formula, which dates back to the early 1900s, only uses soft soaps, oils, and no harsh solvents. It also contains specially selected finely rounded degerminated inert quartz silica sand, which helps pick the dirt off the skin.

Reinol is perfect for workers in the automotive, mining, electrical, textiles, agriculture, transportation, and maintenance industries.

“For a century, Reinol has been our best salesperson,” Leon said. “When people try Reinol, they need no more convincing. They realize how effective it is against all types of heavy-duty dirt and how gentle it is on their hands.”

Leon said “gentle on your skin” is even more important today because everyone is washing their hands more often because of COVID-19.

“Since Reinol does not contain harsh chemicals or solvents, such as mineral spirits, kerosene, white spirits, and naphtha, workers who know Reinol will only use Reinol,” Leon said, adding that consumers today are more concerned about the health of their skin than ever before.

Reinol also is inexpensive to use. Just rub a level teaspoon full of Reinol into your hands, add a few drops of water, lather, and rinse thoroughly. A one-liter tub should wash 300 pairs of hands. Reinol recently introduced a dispenser that gives you the exact amount of Reinol you need to clean your hands.

“Placing Reinol online at Walmart and Amazon is a great achievement,” Leon said, adding that the two online giants enable Reinol to reach a larger segment of the market. “Amazon and Walmart make it easy for consumers to find Reinol and to buy our hand cleaner that has been getting the dirtiest dirt off hands for 100-plus years.”

To purchase Reinol Original Hand Cleaner, visit Walmart.com or Amazon.com .

