CME/CE Series Takes Deep Dive into NASH, Pediatrics, Sleep Disorders, Nutrition, and More

/EIN News/ -- Boca Raton, FL, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New Cardiometabolic Health Congress Masterclass Series

The Cardiometabolic Health Congress is pleased to present the new CMHC Masterclass series highlighting the latest advances in a variety of cardiometabolic specialties. The live and archived CME/CE learning series will connect participants to the foremost experts in cardiometabolic health from the setting of their own choosing.

Further, CMHC Masterclass sessions will be recorded and archived for one year, providing attendees that participated in the live stream with opportunities to revisit the sessions, as well as those unable to attend the live stream with the option to watch the archived sessions and receive credit for up to one year

The first edition of the series is titled: Who Best to Stem the Cardiometabolic Tsunami: Cardiology, Endocrinology, and Primary Care and took place November 19-20. Chaired by the renowned clinical expert, Dr. Keith C. Ferdinand, this event put a spotlight on the latest clinical advances in diabetes, cardiology, and nephrology, and examined the ways in which clinicians can effectively tackle these interconnected issues.

On January 8-9, 2021, the series will cover Addressing the NAFLD/NASH Epidemic: Advances in Pathophysiology, Diagnosis and Management. Led by Harvard Professor of Medicine, Dr. Christos Mantzoros, this will examine new developments in the understanding of NAFLD/NASH pathophysiology, risk factors, disease progress, and more. Further, this event will explore what practical options clinicians have in treating NASH and how to address the complex clinical questions surrounding it.

The series will continue on January 28-29 with Addressing Cardiometabolic Risk in Children and Adolescents: Challenges and Solutions. This offering will address the full spectrum of cardiometabolic disease and risk in pediatric populations and will offer practical strategies through which clinicians can improve the cardiometabolic health of pediatric patients.

The Nexus of Women's Health and Cardiometabolic Risk: Implications Across the Lifespan will take place on February 26, 2021. Led by Dr. Pam R Taub--Associate Professor of Medicine in the Division of Cardiovascular Medicine, Department of Medicine, at the University of California--this course will address how cardiometabolic risk factors, alongside additional risk factors common among women of reproductive age, confer important implications on women's cardiometabolic health across the lifespan.

From March 11-12, 2021 the series will continue with Nutrition for the Cardiometabolic Patient: Practical Strategies to Improve Outcomes. This offering will explore how clinicians can move beyond the controversies surrounding nutrition, and find common ground and practical strategies to develop nutritional plans. Further, this event will examine how clinicians can find time to integrate nutritional advances into patient care plans.

Taking place on March 27, 2021, the series will focus on The Intersection of Cardiometabolic Health and Sleep Disorders. This event will examine the significant role lifestyle behaviors, especially sleep have on cardiometabolic health. Participants will hear from multidisciplinary experts on the links between sleep disorders and cardiometabolic disease, as well as practical approaches for screening, referral, or treatment.

Through an interactive and easy-to-navigate online format, this ongoing educational series will provide the opportunity to take a deep investigative dive into the latest knowledge available in a variety of relevant cardiometabolic health topics and specialties. For those interested in learning more, visit www.cardiometabolichealth.org.

Amanda Jamrogiewicz, CHCP Cardiometabolic Health Congress 763-221-6099 a.jamro@cardiometabolichealth.org