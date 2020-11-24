Europe Organic Fertilizers Market Expected to Show Significant Growth Over the Forecast Period
Stringent government regulations regarding the usage of synthetic fertilizers and growing adoption of organic fertilizer across Europe drive the growth.PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Europe organic fertilizer market generated $2.45 billion in 2016, and is estimated to reach $3.26 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2017 to 2023. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.
Stringent government regulations regarding the usage of synthetic fertilizers and growing adoption of organic fertilizer across Europe drive the growth of the Europe organic fertilizer market. However, low content of nutrient in organic fertilizers as compared to synthetic fertilizers hinder the market growth. On the other hand, growing demand for organic food is expected to create new opportunities for the market players during the forecast period.
Covid-19 scenario:
• Delays and disruptions at country borders amid lockdown have impacted the transportation and delivery of organic fertilizers in the European market during the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.
• Increased grain production to meet the growing demand and maintain the proper food supply would increase the demand for fertilizers.
European Union aims to increase the food grain productivity to safeguard the food security of the region for the next season, which would increase the demand for fertilizers. The report offers a detailed segmentation of the Europe organic fertilizer market based on source, crop type, form, and country.
Based on source, the animal segment contributed to the largest share in 2016, accounting for around half of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the mineral segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.
Based on crop type, the cereals & grains segment accounted for the largest share in 2016, holding about one-third of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, the fruits & vegetable segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.8% from 2017 to 2023.
Based on country, Germany contributed the highest share, accounting for more than one-fourth of the Europe Organic Fertilizer Market share in 2016, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, Spain is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.0% from 2017 to 2023.
Leading market players analyzed in the research include Italpollina SPA, ILSA S.P.A., Uniflor Poland Ltd, Fertikal N.V., Plantin SARL, Protan AG, Agribios Italiana S.r.l., Novozymes A/S., E.B.F. Euro Bio Fert S.r.l. and Viano.
