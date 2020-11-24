Sean Story, Premier Cybersecurity/IT Consultant & Podcast Host, Chosen One of L.A.’s 100 Most Fascinating People 2020

The Sean Story Show

“We're honored to include Sean Story into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sean Story, premier cybersecurity/IT consultant and podcast host, has been chosen by the “Best of Los Angeles Award” community as one of L.A.’s 100 most fascinating people, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the “Best of Los Angeles Award” community.

“With all of Sean Story's incredible achievements in the field of cybersecurity and IT consulting, it’s easy to see why he has earned a place on L.A.’s 100 Most Fascinating People list” said DeRose.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed five years ago and consists of over 7,300 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places and things in Los Angeles with a slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles, and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Sean Story into our L.A.’s 100 Most Fascinating List."

IT and Cybersecurity Expert, Sean Story, helps hundreds of businesses and families every year with their technology. Born and raised in Silicon Valley, Sean’s technology skills began developing at a young age. He relocated to Playa del Rey, California where he completed his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in addition to numerous professional certificates in his field. For over ten years, clients have trusted Sean Story with all of their information technology needs ranging from computer setups to fast Wi-Fi, easy to understand user training, robust cybersecurity, internet privacy, VOIP communication systems, custom website development, business IT plan formation, digital footprint removal, computer maintenance, and support.

An active member of his local community, Sean serves on the board of directors of the Playa Venice Sunrise Rotary Club and is a Best of Los Angeles Award recipient for being “Playa’s Most Trusted Information Technology Consultant”. When he is not meeting with his valued clients or behind his keyboard, Sean enjoys long walks in nature and listening to podcasts or music. Sean looks forward to helping and serving you, your family, and business for all technology needs.

Sean Story recently created a much needed weekly podcast, The Sean Story Show, in a category of its own that Story calls “Personal Technology”. The goal is to provide easy to understand answers to the challenging questions about technology and specifically how we use it in our everyday lives.

On each weekly episode of The Sean Story Show, Sean answers three technology questions from his listeners, discusses an article on the topic of personal or family technology use, recommends a technology tip of the week, and puts it all in context with a tidbit of tech history in the segment “This Week In Tech History”.

Sean Story, M.S., C.C.I.P. –

Playa’s most trusted information technology consultant.

Contact – book@seanstory.com

Office: (310) 871-2587