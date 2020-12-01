Label & Co. Introduces the Seaview 5, its New 5 Bedroom, 3 1/2 Bath Floor Plan at Sky Cove of Westlake

Seaview 5 Contemporary Model Seaview 5 features an open first floor layout and double master bedroom suites.

WESTLAKE, FL , USA, December 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boutique community builder Label & Co. announced the introduction of a brand new, 5-bedroom floor plan at Sky Cove, its gated neighborhood of 204 single-family homes in the new City of Westlake, Florida. Starting at $432,900, the two-story, 2,755 square-foot Seaview 5 model with upstairs and downstairs master bedroom suites, is now the largest plan available at Sky Cove. As one of its most flexible plans as well, Seaview 5 offers buyers upstairs loft and master sitting room options.

“This plan was designed for the way people truly live these days,” said Roseline Serrano, Director of Sales at Sky Cove. “If you have a large family, need space to work from home, a place for your kids to study, a place to exercise, to hang out, want a master sitting room to get away from it all, or you have several generations living together - the Seaview 5 is a great plan to consider.”

According to Serrano, the new and larger Seaview 5 floor plan expands on the original Seaview model’s ground floor layout with master suite and expansive, open kitchen, living and dining areas. But Label & Co. completely reimagined Seaview 5’s second floor to include a second master bedroom suite plus 3 additional spacious bedrooms – most with walk-in closets.

“You can opt to swap one of the upstairs bedrooms for a master sitting room or loft – or both - at no additional charge,” added Serrano. “The Seaview 5 is truly one of our most flexible floor plans.”

Sky Cove of Westlake’s 6 furnished models opened in late January 2020 and the neighborhood is already over 80% sold out. Serrano credits Sky Cove’s record-breaking sales to the value and design Label & Co. builds into their homes.

“At Sky Cove, every home comes standard with up to $20,000 of features other builders consider to be upgrades,” explained Serrano. “Our homes already include impact glass windows and doors, luxurious quartz countertops, oversized kitchen islands, upgraded cabinetry and floor tile, gypsum concrete 2nd stories for sound insulation – and so much more.”

“And, she added, “the City of Westlake has amazing recreation facilities, infrastructure and great schools. Families love it out here!”

Sky Cove’s eleven, 3 to 5-bedroom, single-family floor plans start in the low $300,000s and range from 1,458 to 2,755 square feet, offering something for everyone. All include big backyards. Several plans offer optional dens and lofts, first-floor masters and double-master-suites. Contemporary, Mediterranean and Coastal elevation options are available at no additional charge.

Sky Cove is a short walk from the amazing, $15M Westlake Adventure Park. Phase 1 of the Adventure Park features a tropical lagoon pool, a tower slide, splash pad, poolside concessions, an Adventure Playground, a BMX Pump Park and even bocce ball courts. Residents can barbecue at one of the many picnic areas, take in a concert at the pavilion, a yoga class on the event lawn, cool off with an ice-cream from Scoops - and bike or golf cart along the community’s extensive multipurpose pathways.

Westlake already boasts a 24-hour physician-staffed ER and fire station. Future plans for the City of Westlake include a vibrant town center with shopping, retail and more.

For more information about new homes in Palm Beach County, visit the Sky Cove of Westlake website.

More About Sky Cove of Westlake

Within the brand-new city of Westlake, Florida, discover Sky Cove, a gated neighborhood of just 204 single-family homes built by award-winning Label & Co. With 11 new, one- and two-story, 3 to 5-bedroom floor plans, three beautiful exterior elevations, incomparable luxury upgrades, and so many ways to personalize your home, Sky Cove is truly the perfect community for all kinds of families!

Sky Cove Sales Center

5568 Starfish Road, Westlake, FL 33470

Open 7 Days from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Directions: Sky Cove is located within the City of Westlake off Seminole Pratt Whitney Road between Okeechobee Boulevard and Northlake Boulevard. From Seminole Pratt Whitney Road, turn East onto Town Center Parkway North and follow signs to Sky Cove Models.

For more information and appointments visit

https://www.skycovehomes.com/

or call 561-792-3004.

About Label & Co.

The boutique builder with the big builder pedigree, Label & Co.’s executive team led by Harry L. Posin, the former President of Minto Communities, leverages 30+ years of experience building over 20,000 residences in South Florida, to build incomparable homes for discerning homebuyers. Its recently completed Centra Falls, Centra Falls West and Chapel Grove communities in Pembroke Pines were three of the top-selling townhome communities in Broward County.

