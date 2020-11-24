Northbound I-15 Lane Closure, Guardrail Repair Nov. 30-Dec. 3 in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will closing the outside travel lane along northbound Interstate 15 at Mile Marker 109 (located about 9 miles south of Mesquite) from 6 a.m. until 3 p.m. daily, November 30 through December 3, in Clark County for guardrail repairs.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.