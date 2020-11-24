Don’t Miss Out! Get a WILD Deal from NH Fish and Game

CONTACT: Jay Martin: (603) 271-3211 Nicola Whitley: (603) 271-3211 November 24, 2020

Concord, NH – Right now, for a limited time only, get a WILD Deal when you buy the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s award-winning wildlife calendar AND a one-year subscription to New Hampshire Wildlife Journal for just $18. Treat yourself or surprise all the outdoor lovers in your life with two gifts they’ll appreciate all year! This special offer applies to both new and current NH Wildlife Journal magazine subscribers.

Order by next Monday, November 30, and for only $18, you’ll receive:

A full-year subscription to New Hampshire Wildlife Journal magazine (6 issues – U.S. addresses only. Subscription begins with the January 2021 issue.

The 2021 New Hampshire Wildlife Calendar (which will be mailed as soon as your order is processed)

FREE shipping and handling – and no tax!

What great gifts for wildlife enthusiasts, with a total retail value of $24!

Don’t miss this WILDly popular offer. Visit www.wildnh.com/shop/wild-deals.html to order online, print a mail-order form, or call 603-271-3422. Orders must be completed or postmarked by November 30, 2020.

WILD Deals may also be purchased at the Fish and Game Department headquarters Licensing Office, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH.

By taking advantage of this WILD Deal, you’re helping New Hampshire Fish and Game conserve the wildlife and wild places in the Granite State. Thank you!