A Series of New Sanitation Products from Satellite Industries Help Thousands During Covid 19 Pandemic
Satellite Industries develops new products and technologies to help support their customers and the sanitation industry during the spread of COVID 19.MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Satellite Industries is a sanitation equipment manufacturer, in business since 1958. A family-owned company specialized in the design and manufacturing of portable restrooms and handwash stations, vacuum trucks, restroom trailers, and deodorizers for the portable sanitation industry.
This year, as news of the Coronavirus, was spreading, Satellite Industries diverted their efforts into developing new products and technologies to help their customers respond to the sanitation industry’s need for more sources of freshwater, soaps, sanitizers, and other critical equipment. All four of the Satellite product divisions engineered and launched creative, innovative solutions.
Many of these products have been utilized across the globe to help fulfill the growing need for proper sanitation during this pandemic. Several of the most notable products are listed below.
Satellite announced the release of its newest freshwater handwashing station, the Tag 4, in late July. By utilizing the latest 3D printing technology, Satellite was able to take this fully tested, quality handwash station from concept to market in record time. Now, the Tag4 is available for delivery in a matter of days. The Tag 4 features a 22-gallon freshwater capacity, is easy to transport to job sites and common use locations, and has greater flexibility to hold almost any size soap and towel dispenser on the market. The next generation Tag 4 sink is durable, low maintenance, and critical for helping essential workers and all those in our communities stay clean and safe.
Satellite Vacuum Trucks further expanded their facilities and custom truck building capabilities, building portable restrooms and vacuum trucks to hold more freshwater, and implementing advanced sanitation systems like the PathFinder. A state-of-the-art sanitizing system that mounts to any service vehicle with a unique low pressure, chemical injection delivery system that proportions the chemical/water mix for even distribution of disinfectant throughout the restroom. This sanitizing system reduces mold and odor-causing bacteria by a staggering 86% over traditional cleaning methods such as “scrub brush and soap” by eliminating the transfer of bacteria and germs from one unit to another.
Satellite Suites, the restroom trailer division of Satellite Industries, has also rolled out an array of products to meet the growing needs for handwashing and limiting personal contact. Developing a new mobile handwash trailer to be deployed on essential job sites and at medical triage centers. The Satellite Suites Sink Suite features an open, functional design and large water capacity to service multiple users. The 16’ reinforced chassis allows it to be trailered with a full fresh or gray water tank, making it easy to set-up and take-down. Bulk soap and paper towel dispensers along with push-button metered faucets assure full days of service.
Safe-T-Fresh, the deodorizer division of Satellite Industries has developed and improved several products this year to assist with pandemic relief, one of the most notable being Enviro Bac 2. Enviro Bac 2 is a high quality, high dilution, moderate foaming sanitizer/disinfectant, and effective mildewstat. This disinfectant is perfect for washing portable restrooms and other sanitation equipment by getting in between the tank and walls to neutralize bacteria. Additionally, Enviro Bac 2 has been proven to reduce mold by 132% compared to other sanitizers/disinfectants and has a 56% greater reduction in bacteria. Another benefit to Enviro Bac 2 is the protective film left by the solution, which makes removing graffiti from portable restrooms easier than ever.
For more information on these, or other, products, please contact a Satellite Industries team member.
Joseph Hummel
Satellite Industries
+1 800-883-1123
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn