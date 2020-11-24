The Clorox Company to Create 158 High-Paying Jobs in Durham

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX), a leading multinational manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products, will create 158 new jobs in Durham County, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced today. The company will invest $7.5 million to relocate the headquarters for its Better Health Vitamins, Minerals and Supplement (VMS) business and expand its operations in Durham.

“Global brands like Clorox see North Carolina’s steady leadership and workforce growth as reasons to operate and thrive here, even during a crisis,” said Governor Cooper. “The Clorox Company’s continued investment and partnership here is good news for our entire state’s continued economic recovery.”

Since 1913, The Clorox Company has manufactured and marketed its namesake bleach and other household cleaning, home care, sauces, containers, and personal care products in more than 100 countries. The company’s Better Health VMS division focuses on vitamins, minerals, and supplements with leading brands such as RenewLife®, Rainbow Light®, Natural Vitality Calm™, and NeoCell®. Clorox will establish a new research and development facility and expand corporate operations for Better Health and Burt’s Bees®, which currently employs more than 500 people between its headquarters in Durham and a manufacturing facility in Morrisville.

“Clorox is grateful to be able to deepen our commitment to the North Carolina community, offering employment and investment during what is admittedly a difficult time for many,” said Matt Gregory, Vice President and General Manager of Health & Beauty. “The Triangle has demonstrated a proven track record of attracting, retaining and developing top talent – talent which will continue to help Clorox wellness brands drive good, sustainable growth and champion people to be well and thrive every single day.”

“North Carolina’s infrastructure, workforce assets, business climate and market access support the world’s leading brands as they embrace growth opportunities in the post-pandemic economy,” said Commerce Secretary Anthony M. Copeland. “We welcome this prominent name in consumer staples and look forward to supporting their success in our state.”

The North Carolina Department of Commerce led the state’s efforts to support The Clorox Company’s decision to locate to North Carolina. The new jobs will include IT, management, marketing, sales, finance, and research and development personnel. The average annual salary for all new positions is $123,310, creating an annual payroll impact of more than $19.4 million per year. Durham County’s overall average annual wage is $71,756.

The Clorox Company’s expansion will be facilitated, in part, by a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) approved by the state’s Economic Investment Committee earlier today. Over the course of the 12-year term of the grant, the project is estimated to grow the state’s economy by more than $462 million. Using a formula that takes into account the new tax revenues generated by the 158 new jobs, the JDIG agreement authorizes the potential reimbursement to the company of up to $2,194,500 spread over 12 years. Payments for all JDIGs only occur following performance verification by the departments of Commerce and Revenue that the company has met its incremental job creation and investment targets. JDIG projects result in positive net tax revenue to the state treasury, even after taking into consideration the grant’s reimbursement payments to a given company.

Because The Clorox Company is expanding in Durham County, classified by the state’s economic tier system as Tier 3, the company’s JDIG agreement also calls for moving as much as $731,500 into the state’s Industrial Development Fund – Utility Account. The Utility Account helps rural communities finance necessary infrastructure upgrades to attract future business. Even when new jobs are created in a Tier 3 county such as Durham, the new tax revenue generated through JDIG grants helps more economically challenged communities elsewhere in the state. More information on the state’s economic tier designations is available here.

In addition to the N.C. Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, other key partners in the project include the North Carolina General Assembly, Durham County, City of Durham, and the Greater Durham Chamber of Commerce.