James Haidak Launches New Online Music Production Course During Pandemic

AMHERST, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Music lovers who would like to learn how to produce their own music will soon get the opportunity to do so through a brand-new online class taught by leading DJ/ music producer James Haidak.

Haidak -- who is based out of Amsterdam, the Netherlands -- plans to make his new online class available in early 2021, with more information on the novel class coming later this year, according to Haidak. Haidak said he decided to create the class because he realizes that more people are spending time at home during the global COVID-19 pandemic, and producing music is something they can easily do while being quarantined.

Through the class, music enthusiasts can receive the tools they need to produce music in their free time. For instance, they can learn how to properly set up and then navigate around today’s leading music production software. By the end of the course, students should be able to record/edit Music Instrument Digital Interface quickly and easily, and they should be able to build their tracks from nothing. They should also understand the art of mastering and mixing to make their songs sound professional.

The upcoming course is ideal for people with various musical skill sets. For instance, those with basic skills in music production can use the course to enhance their skills. Likewise, seasoned music performers can take the class to learn how to successfully record their own ideas. Song writers who would like to dive into music production can also benefit from the class, as can people with no formal music training.

According to James Haidak, music production offers several benefits during the current pandemic. In addition to giving people something constructive to do while at home, it can also help to elevate their moods and more easily cope with isolation. Thus, through the course, students can learn how to enhance their own quality of life and, in turn, improve others’ as well.

