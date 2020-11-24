Lensbaby To Host Free 'Shoot Extraordinary' Virtual Photography Conference December 8-10, 2020
Join Lensbaby professionals for a free, virtual photography conference December 8-10
Join Lensbaby professionals for three days of educational presentations, including a live photo/critiques panel.PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lensbaby – makers of award-winning DSLR & mirrorless lenses, optics and accessories announces a three-day free, virtual photography conference featuring educational presentations by Lensbaby staff professionals, professional Lensbaby photographers from around the world and a live photo/critiques panel on the final day.
The three-day "Shoot Extraordinary" virtual conference will be held online December 8, 9 and 10.
“This conference is our way of giving back to the global Lensbaby community and offer a space for creators to come together to learn, grow, create, and be extraordinary,” says Michael Anthony, Lensbaby’s Vice-President of Sales & Marketing, conference host and MC.
See full conference details and register for FREE here: https://lensbaby.com/pages/conference
Lensbaby Shoot Extraordinary Conference Schedule:
Day 1: Tuesday, December 8th 10:00am EST
The Story Behind the Lensbaby Story: Craig Strong
Craig Strong is a photojournalist turned product designer who co-founded Lensbaby, Inc. in 2003. Craig switched from film to digital in 2000 and found the freedom his first DSLR gave him to create unlimited photographs exhilarating. A natural tinkerer who had always explored what's possible, he started putting odd glass in front of his camera and found these lenses often conveyed what he saw better than big manufacturers' lenses could.
Emotive Portraiture: Dana Leigh
Dana Leigh is an artist from Portland, Oregon that is inspired by emotion and beautiful light. She is a Click Pro Master, writer, photography educator, Lensbaby Ambassador and co-creator of Light Chasers Retreat. A wife and mother of 5 children, she specializes in portrait and fine art photography.
Commercial Photography with Lensbaby OMNI Creative Filter System: Anabel Dflux
Anabel DFlux is a published photographer in the sunny states of California & Nevada, known for a vast array of photographic work. Art is her passion in life—in 2009 she made her dream a reality by opening up Deliquesce Flux Photography, a service that caters to both local and international clients to fulfill their photography needs.
My Velvet Journey: Kathleen Clemons
Kathleen Clemons is an award-winning photographer, teacher, speaker, author and workshop leader from the coast of Maine. Primarily a nature photographer who specializes in photographing flowers, Kathleen is known for her creative use of natural light and unique, artistic photographs.
Let’s Get OMNI Creative: Robert Pugh
Robert Pugh is an award-winning international wedding and portrait photographer. Located in Reading Berkshire but covering weddings from the UK to the golden sands of the Caribbean. With over ten years of experience being a full-time photographer running a successful business and covering over 480 weddings to date.
Day 2: Wednesday, December 9th 10:00am EST
The Magic of Toy Photography: Shelly Corbett
Shelly is a 30+ year working artist, photographer and creativity evangelist. Shelly has shown work in galleries, coffee shops, community centers and outdoor arts and craft festivals. Shelly is currently a LensBaby Ambassador and a LEGO Ambassador for four years. She also writes about creativity and shares her creative journey on a volunteer-run blog she founded: Toy Photographers.
Embracing love and light in our everyday lives: Jyotsna Bhamidipati
Jyotsna Bhamidipati (Jyo) is an electrical engineer as well as an award-winning published fine art lifestyle photographer plus a mentor/educator based in Sacramento, California. She is a lover of light and shadows and seeks to capture the everyday perfectly imperfect beauty around her. She strives to be experimental in her vision and constantly works on pushing the boundaries in her photography. Jyo has taught at numerous conferences and has been featured in numerous magazines including Click Magazine.
Lensbaby - Layers of Love: Jackie Kramer
Jackie has been photographing the natural world, with an emphasis on flowers since high school. Jackie is a Lensbaby Ambassador and KelbyOne instructor who has received international acclaim for her images, quite a few of which were made with Lensbaby. Her work has been published in magazines, such as Photoshop User, Portfolio, LensWork, The Photographer Magazine, and on the cover of NANPA Expressions 2019.
Finding Your Heart: Emotion, Impact and Joy: Anne Belmont
Anne Belmont is a nature photographer specializing in flower photography. Anne’s passion lies in capturing the beauty of flowers and other botanical subjects up-close. A life-long involvement in the arts and a career as an art therapist have shaped the way that she views art and the creative process, and have reinforced her belief in the healing power of both art and nature in our lives.
Light Inspired - A Deep Dive Into My Creative Process: Ute Reckhorn
Ute Reckhorn, a Los Angeles based photographer, started her photography journey in 2012. After picking up her first Lensbaby lens in 2015, she immediately fell in love with its playfulness and the the ever-growing community of Lensbaby artists.
Day 3: Thursday, December 10th 10:00am EST
Live Photo Critiques!
Register for the conference to get access to the conference photo critique submission guidelines.
Live Panel Discussion: Learn how to improve your photography from Lensbaby educators!
About Lensbaby:
Lensbaby creates tools that enable photographers and videographers to find their unique visual voice. For over 15 years, they have been manufacturing high-quality creative effects lenses, optics, and accessories out of their Portland, Oregon headquarters.
Lensbaby sells its products on its website as well as through a worldwide network of retailers and distributors. For more information, visit www.lensbaby.com
